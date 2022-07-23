PM Modi Hosts Dinner For Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind; Murmu, Om Birla In Attendance | See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a dinner party for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. The party witnessed the presence of the Union Cabinet, Chief Ministers from various states, and other dignitaries including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Modi took to Twitter on Friday and shared pictures of the event. "Some more glimpses from the dinner in the honour of President Kovind," he wrote.

Some more glimpses from the dinner in the honour of President Kovind. pic.twitter.com/8yjDckBuqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Droupadi Murmu, who will be taking oath as the new President of India on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament, also attended Kovind's farewell dinner whose term ends on Monday.

Several Padma awardees and many tribal leaders were also present there. A picture of First lady Savita Kovind along with the President was also shared by Modi.

As per the official sources, the dinner had good representation from all parts of the country. A source of news agency PTI also mentioned that the dinner was "unique" as it did not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and the emphasis was to make it more impressive.

Notably, the tenure of the outgoing President is coming to an end on July 24. Meanwhile, the oath ceremony of Murmu will be administered by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India.

Murmu, who was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led NDA's candidate in the Presidential election registered victory against the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.