Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting of the research into potential Covid-19 vaccines and called for scaling up of testing and

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting of the research into potential Covid-19 vaccines and the deployment ecosystem to fight the contagion. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan; NITI Aayog Member for Health Dr V K Paul and other senior scientists and officials were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister also took stock of Health Ministry’s comprehensive distribution and delivery mechanism for vaccines. This includes mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.

Lauding the efforts made into vaccine development, the prime minister said, Indian vaccine developers & manufacturers, rose to the COVID-19 challenge and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

The Prime Minister directed that both sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up. He said that the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments. He appreciated the efforts of Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence based research and providing reliable solution in this difficult time.

The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world.

On Tuesday, Harsh Vardhan had said that India could have its COVID-19 vaccine from more than one source by early next year. Chairing a meeting of a group of ministers, the health minister said that expert groups are chalking out strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country:



"We're expecting that early next year we should have the vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country," News agency ANI tweeted quoting Harsh Vardhan.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha