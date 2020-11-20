Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that several important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed in the meeting.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with several senior officials, including foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla and NITI Aayog’s VK Paul regarding India’s vaccination strategy.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that several important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed in the meeting. With cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to the Prime Minister Dr PK Misra and officials from the Prime Minister's officer present, PM Modi reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold chain infrastructure augmentation, among others.

"Held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine, development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," the following tweet read.

Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

Several companies across the world are developing vaccines against COVID-19. Several media reports have suggested that the vaccine will be available to the general public in the first quarter of 2021.

India is the second most affected nation from coronavirus after United States. The country's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the grim mark 9 million-mark after reporting a single-day spike of 45,882 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 584 new deaths were reported during that same period.

The third phase of human trials of indigenous Covaxin started at an institute in Odisha today, news agency PTI reported.

Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and the elderly by February next year and by April for the general public.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja