New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday. Prime Minister was briefed by his senior colleagues in the cabinet on the drone attacks at the Jammu air base on Sunday and the events after that, media agencies quoted sources inside the government as saying.

There were discussions on “futuristic challenges in the defence sector as well as equipping the forces with modern equipment,’ news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying.

Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase by the attackers who then navigated their quadcopters out of that area during early hours of Sunday. The explosions took place within five-six minutes interval at 1:45 AM on Sunday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

The attack, carried out possibly using the improvised explosive device (IED), could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two Air Force personnel on duty.

The air force station where the drone attack took place is located merely 14 km away from the International Border with Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh said Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba is suspected of involvement in the attack.

Between June 2020 to May 2021, security forces foiled over half a dozen reported attempts by Pak-sent drones to deliver the weapons across Indian side of border to stoke terrorism. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday handed over the investigation of Jammu air force station drone terror attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Jammu and Kashmir Police had already filed an FIR under the sections of Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA).

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma