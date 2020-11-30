Days after undertaking a three-city tour to review COVID-19 vaccine development, PM Modi on Monday interacted with three teams that are involved in developing the vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually held a meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 infection and lauded the researchers and scientists for their efforts, said his office on Monday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that PM Modi meet teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad and discussed the potential of various platforms for vaccine development.

"PM Modi also asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. He also suggested that they should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine," the PMO said in a statement.

This comes two days after the Prime Minister undertook a three-city tour to review COVID-19 vaccine development in the country. During his tour, PM Modi visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India's Bio-Pharma Park in Pune.

During his three-city visit, PM Modi learnt about the various vaccines being developed in India for the novel coronavirus and lauded the country's frontline workers, doctors and health care staff for their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey," PM Modi tweeted after his three-city visit.

In India, three COVID-19 vaccines are advanced stages of trails. The ZyCoV-D, being developed by Zydus Cadila, is in its second phase trials. Meanwhile, the Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Serum Institute of India are in their phase three trails.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India's COVID-19 caseload has crossed the 94.31 lakh-mark while the death toll has reached 1.37 lakh. On the other hand, 88.47 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma