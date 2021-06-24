Following the meeting, several political leaders said that Prime Minister Modi has promised restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The leaders further PM Modi has promised to conduct elections in the Valley soon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a three-hour-long crucial meet with all political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that the Centre is committed to developing the Valley. The Prime Minister also expressed happiness over the participation of the leaders, who shared their "honest views".

During the meeting, PM Modi said that the trust of the people of Jammu and Kashmir will increase in the government if they experience corruption-free governance. He also said that people in Valley are now cooperating with the officials which is visible now.

"The PM said that there would be political differences but everyone should work in the national interest so that people of Jammu and Kashmir benefit. He stressed that an atmosphere of safety and security needs to be ensured for all in Jammu and Kashmir. PM said he wants to remove 'Dilli ki Duri' and 'Dil Ki Duri'," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also a part of the meet, said that the meeting was conducted in a very cordial environment. He said that it was stressed to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are committed to ensure all round development of Jammu and Kashmir. The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament," Shah said.

'Full statehood and elections in J-K soon'

Following the meeting, several political leaders said that Prime Minister Modi has promised restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The leaders further PM Modi has promised to conduct elections in the Valley soon.

Speaking to the reporters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta said that Jammu and Kashmir leaders have also assured PM Modi that they work for the betterment of the Valley.

"The process will come into effect about which people are hoping that they'll get a representative. Article 370 has been abrogated. It should not even be thought that it will ever come back," he said, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the party kept five demands in the meeting which includes granting statehood, conducting assembly elections, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits and releasing all political detainees. Azad said that Amit Shah has assured them that the Centre is committed to granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Almost 80 per cent of parties spoke on Article 370 but the matter is sub judice in court. Our demands included full-fledged statehood soon, elections to restore democracy, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, all political detainees to be released and land, employment guarantee," Azad told ANI.

National Conference's Omar Abdullah also said that his party won't accept the abrogation of Article 370 and will fight against it in the court. He said that there has been a breach of trust between the state and Centre which needs to be restored.

"We requested PM that our fight will continue but it's essential to reverse some decisions that aren't at all in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir. It was given the status of a UT, people don't like it. They want full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir with Jammu and Kashmir cadre restored," he told ANI.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti also said that her party is not in support of the abrogation of Article 370, adding that people of Jammu and Kashmir feel "humiliated" about what was done on August 5, 2019.

