'People Feeling Effects Of Climate Change': PM Modi Bats For Individual Efforts At Mission LiFE Launch

STRESSING on climate issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday explained how using air conditioners has been creating a negative impact on the environment and urged people to change their lifestyles. “Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, this creates a negative impact on the environment. Using cycles while going to gyms, and doing our bit to change our lifestyles can be of help to the environment," he said.

"A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue and that either governments or international institutions will take steps regarding it. But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change. The issue of climate change is being witnessed everywhere. Our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting climate crisis,” PM Modi said at the global launch of 'Mission LiFE'.

Earleir today, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. The visiting UN chief is on a three-day trip to India.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, holds bilateral talks in Kevadia, Narmada District pic.twitter.com/ElJXQdHISW — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO). According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, Mission LiFE will be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN Chief on Wednesday said that New Delhi has increased its impact on the international stage by donating medicines, equipment, and vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic peak.

"From your donations of medicines, equipment and vaccines at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to your humanitarian assistance and development finance to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, you're increasing impact on the international stage. India is today a partner of choice of the UN," Guterres, as per a news agency ANI said.

The UN chief said India's digital platform Cowin which has delivered more than 2 billion doses of covid vaccine, is the largest vaccination program for Covid-19. He further said that India was the first country to launch a single-country south-south cooperation support framework via the India-UN development framework partnership.

Guterres further talked about India's contribution to UN peacekeeping, saying, "India is also the biggest provider of military and police personnel to UN missions, including the first all-women UN police contingent to a peacekeeping mission. Over 200,000 Indian men and women have served in 49 peacekeeping missions since 1948, a remarkable contribution to peace in the world.” "As a member of UNSC for two years, India's contributed significantly to promoting multilateral solutions and addressing crises," he added, ANI quoted.