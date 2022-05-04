Copenhagen | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Norway, Sweden and Iceland in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark which will also host the second India-Nordic Summit later in the day.

PM Modi first met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store and the two leaders took stock of the full range of bilateral relations, discussed ways to deepen developmental cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Modi, who arrived in Denmark on Tuesday from Berlin on the second leg of his visit to three European nations, met Store on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in the Danish capital.

"Boosting friendship with Norway. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @jonasgahrstore meet in Copenhagen. They are taking stock of the full range of bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to deepen developmental cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the assumption of office by Prime Minister Store in October 2021.

"Both Prime Ministers reviewed the ongoing activities in bilateral relations and discussed future areas of cooperation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

Discussions also took place on regional and global developments. As members of UN Security Council, India and Norway have been engaging with each other in the UN on global issues of mutual interest, the release said.

PM Modi's visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

"Prime Minister highlighted that Norway's skills and India's scope provided natural complementarities. Both leaders discussed the potential for deepening engagement in areas like Blue Economy, renewable energy, green hydrogen, solar and wind projects, green shipping, fisheries, water management, rainwater harvesting, space cooperation, long-term Infrastructure investment, health and culture," the release added.

PM Modi later met his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and the progress in the Joint Action Plan.

"Cementing ties with Sweden. PM Modi Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson held extensive talks on further diversifying the India-Sweden friendship," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"A partnership founded on innovation, technology & investment. PM @narendramodi held bilateral talks with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson. Took stock of the progress in the Joint Action Plan. Appreciated the expanding scope of the jointly launched LeadIT initiative,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During the 2018 visit of Prime Minister Modi to Sweden, the two sides adopted a wide-ranging Joint Action Plan.

Post his meeting with Swedish PM, PM Modi met his Iceland counterpart Katrin Jakobsdottir and discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, energy and fisheries.

"Prime Minister Modi held talks with PM Katrin Jakobsdottir of Iceland. They discussed boosting ties in areas like trade, energy, fisheries and more,” the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Later in the day, PM Modi would also attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said that the India-Nordic summit focuses on the elements of bilateral cooperation which essentially fall into three to four major clusters - trade and investment ties; the digital and innovation partnership; the green partnership; and other areas of economic cooperation.

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," Modi had said earlier.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta