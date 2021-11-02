New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of the COP26 summit sidelines met world leaders of Ukraine, Nepal, Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Scotland, Malawi and he also interacted with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

He held bilateral talks with his counterparts to strengthen the ties of their countries and India. Prime Minister on Tuesday met Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett and discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation between the two countries while in the meet with Nepali counterpart they resolved to work together towards post-pandemic recovery.

PM and Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change.

Here, have a look at Prime Minister's interaction with World leaders in COP26 today:

What Prime Minister Modi discussed with Israel?

Modi and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett expressed satisfaction over the remarkable growth in the bilateral relationship in recent years. Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defense and security, and cyber-security.

What PM Modi discussed with Ukraine and Nepal?

Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba discussed ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties and discussed climate, COVID-19 & resolved to work together toward post-pandemic recovery.

On the other hand, He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines and exchanged views on bilateral & regional developments. Also appreciated the India and Ukraine cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

What PM Modi discussed with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates?

The two leaders discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change.

