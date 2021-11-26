New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in his address at a function to celebrate Constitution Day spoke at length about “colonial mindset” and how it is becoming a “hurdle” in the path of development of the developing nations. Reflecting on India’s experience at Glasgow COP26 Climate Summit, Prime Minister said that the issue of environmental damage and climate change was being “hijacked” by the developed part of the world. “Developed nations have caused 15 per cent more emissions than India since 1850 to date,” PM Modi said at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

Values of Environmental conservation ‘not confined in books’ for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that a country like India, where living with nature is embedded in its tradition, where God is seen even in plants, where the land is worshipped as the mother, ‘is lectured by others on environmental conservation’.

“For us, these values are not just confined to books,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said that it is unfortunate that obstacles are created in the development of our nation, sometimes in the name of freedom of expression and sometimes through other means.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming any nation in particular, said that attempts are made to judge India on parameters of other nations, without knowing India’s situation or aspirations of Indian youth.

“Attempts are made to close the path to development. People who do this don't have to bear its brunt. It has to be borne by that mother whose child can't study in the absence of a power plant, by that father who can't take his child on time to hospital in the absence of a road," PM Modi said.

Constitution helped in taking the nation forward

Prime Minister said that the drafters of India gave country the Constitution keeping in mind the dreams and ambitions of people who lived and died for the independence and by evoking thousand year old traditions of India. “Hundreds of years of dependence pushed India into several problems. The India that was once called a golden bird was suffering from poverty, starvation and diseases. In that background, the Constitution always helped us in taking forward the nation,” PM Modi said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma