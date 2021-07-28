US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, July 28. After the meeting, the PM expressed pleasure in meeting the US Secretary of State and said "I welcome President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good."

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, July 28. After the meeting, the PM expressed pleasure in meeting the US Secretary of State and said "I welcome President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good."

Ahead of the meeting, the US Secretary of State who is on his first maiden visit to India said that every democracy is a "work in progress" and democracies like India and the US can learn from each other regardless of how old or large it is, news agency ANI reported.

His statement came after holding extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "We talk about in our founding document, search for a more perfect union that means we're not perfect. No democracy regardless of how large or old has it all figured out," said Blinken regarding the Indian government's approach on human rights matters.

"We also recognize that every democracy, starting with our own is a work in progress and when we discuss these issues, I certainly do it from starting point of humility," he added.

Noting that Indians and Americans believe in human dignity, equality of opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and belief, Blinken asserted that all people deserve to have a voice in their government and be treated with respect no matter who they are.

"Our shared values strengthen the US and India relationship. Like our own, India's democracy is powered by its free-thinking citizens. We applaud that. We view Indian democracy as a force for good in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific and a free and open world," said Blinken while praising Indian democracy.

“At a time of rising global threats to democracy and international freedoms - we talk about a democratic recession - it’s vital that we two world-leading democracies continue to stand together in support of these ideals,” he further noted.

Meanwhile, Blinken held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day on a range of bilateral and regional issues with a focus on taking the relationship to the “next level”.

