New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the worries over the possible third wave of the COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the coronavirus situation and the status of the vaccination drive against the deadly pathogen in the country.

PM Modi's high-level meet came a day after the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the country is still going through the second wave of the deadly virus and it is not over yet. According to the Union Health Ministry data, 35 districts are still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to 10 per cent in 30 districts.

"The overall declining trend is a little less than 50 per cent which was there in the first wave. We're are still witnessing 2nd surge; it's not over”, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Bhushan said that out of the total COVID-19 cases reported in India during the last week, Kerala accounted for over 68 per cent of the cases. Of the 43,263 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, over 32,000 cases are from Kerala, he said.

India administered 59 lakh doses of COVID doses on Thursday, the country crossed the landmark milestone of 72 crores of vaccine coverage. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Meanwhile, the Centre also launched a Vaccine tracker that will give synergized data with a week-by-week update about Covid vaccine doses, said ICMR DG Balram Bhargava.

India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,74,954, while the active cases declined to 3,90,646. The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.49 per cent. A reduction of 2,968 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 11 days The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 77 days, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

