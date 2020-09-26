He said that India was moving ahead with the Phase 3 clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine and that the country's delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's vaccine production capacity will be made available globally to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his pre-recorded speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

The Prime Minister noted that the nation's pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. He said that India was moving ahead with the Phase 3 clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine and that the country's devlivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the crisis.

"Even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry of India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries," PM Modi said, as quoted in a report by news agenc ANI.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.

Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy

The Prime Minister said that India is moving forward with the vision of self-reliant India in the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era and will emerge as a force multiplier for the global economy. He said that the national's developmental journey marked with its ups and downs will strengthen the path to global welfare.

"In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with a vision of a 'self-reliant India," he said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI. "A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja