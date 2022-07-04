PM Modi Hails Alluri Sitarama Raju, Unveils 30-Feet Tall Statue Of Freedom Fighter In Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion of his 125th birthday. The program was held in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram. Later in the day, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.

Earlier, PM Modi took his Twitter to make the announcement. "Leaving for Bhimavaram to attend a very special programme- the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the great freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Will also unveil a bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju. This will enhance the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations," he tweeted.

Alluri who was born in 1897 was an Indian revolutionary. He fought against the British to protect the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had also led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922.

A series of events have been planned by the government as a part of the year-long celebration. The birthplace of Alluri at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station will be restored in order to mark 100 years of the Rampa Rebellion. The attack on the police station marked the origination of the same.

The construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra has also been approved by the government. The place will portray the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.

Moreover, PM Modi will also be visiting Gandhinagar, Gujarat to inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'. At the same time, he will also launch multiple digital initiatives. These initiatives will add to the accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

PM Modi will also launch 'Digital India Bhashini', which will enable Indians to access the Internet and digital services in their own language including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

(With ANI inputs)