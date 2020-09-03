PM Modi pushed said that 1.3 billion people have embarked on a mission to make the country self-reliant.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Pitching India as one of the best investiment destinations in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on Thursday said the country's political stability and policy continuity makes it the best place for global investors in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister also pushed for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), saying that 1.3 billion people have embarked on a mission to make the country self-reliant.

"1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also cited a slew of reforms undertaken by his government and asserted that India is committed to democracy and diversity and it has undertaken far-reaching reforms in recent months.

Noting that the current situation demands a fresh mindset that is human-centric, Modi said India did the same by scaling up its healthcare facilities in a record time to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said India was amongst the first globally to advocate masks and face coverings as a public health measure and also amongst those creating a public campaign about social distancing.

PM Modi further said his government has undertaken far-reaching reforms to make the business easier and red-tapism lesser. "The pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser," he said.

PM Modi said his government launched one of the largest support programmes for the poor globally following the COVID-19 outbreak in form of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, under which free foodgrains have been provided to over 80 crore people.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta