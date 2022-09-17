PM Modi Gives Mantra Of 'Skilling, Reskilling And Upskilling' To Youth

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi is spending a busy birthday, attending events and addressing citizens. While addressing the Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh of ITI, Modi gave the mantra of "skilling, "reskilling" and upskilling" to the youth to keep upgrading their capabilities.

Modi, during the virtual event that was attended by more than 40 lakh students, said that they should look out for new developments taking place in their field of work.

"What you have learnt today will surely become the base of your future, but you have to upgrade your capabilities according to the future. So, when it comes to skill, your mantra should be skilling, reskilling, and upskilling. Do keep an eye on what new is taking place in whatever field you are in," he said.

He also provided insight into the job opportunities for the youth with the expansion of technology in the country. "In the last 8 years, the country has started new schemes with the inspiration of Lord Vishwakarma and has tried to revive its tradition of 'Shram Eva Jayate'. Today, the country is once again giving respect to skills, giving equal emphasis on skill development," he said.

He further added that it is important for the Indian youth to be equally efficient in skills besides studies to make this century the century of India.

Modi put stress on the development of skills and mentioned that more than 4 lakh new seats have been added to ITIs in the last eight years.

"The government is going to open more than 5,000 skill hubs to promote skill development at the school level," he added.

He also talked about schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India, and Standup India, which provide loans without guarantee.

Laying down the steps taken by the government for the students of ITI, Modi informed about a special provision for the recruitment of the students taking technical training from ITIs in the army.

"The government has taken another decision for the students of ITIs which is benefiting you all. The students who come to the ITIs after passing class 10th are being given the certificate of 12th pass easily through National Open School," he said.

"This will make further studies easier. There is a special provision for the recruitment of the students taking technical training from ITIs in the army. They will get a chance in the army also," Modi further added.

(With inputs from ANI)