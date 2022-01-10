New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham. He sent the footwear, after coming to know that most of the workforce in Kashi corridors perform their duties bare-footed as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises.

Under this rule, priests, people performing Seva, security guards, sanitation workers, and others, are also not allowed to wear the forbidden footwear an official statement from the government added.

Varanasi, UP | PM Narendra Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for the workers at 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' after finding out that most of them worked bare-footed because it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in the temple premises: GoI sources pic.twitter.com/BawTJQHYUP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2022

According to governments sources, PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham as he keeps a tab on all issues and developments there.

Recently, PM Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex.

Before inaugurating the project, in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister had greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

