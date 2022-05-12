New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed the 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Gujarat's Bharuch, which marks the celebration of 100 per cent coverage of four key schemes of the state government in the district.

The PM got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a visually-impaired beneficiary.

The Prime Minister, while interacting with the beneficiary, asked him if he imparts education to his daughters, to which the latter said that one of the three daughters wanted to become a doctor.

PM Modi asked the reason for the daughter choosing the medical profession as a career, to which she said, "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from".

Getting emotional on the response of the girl, the Prime Minister maintained a few moments of silence and lauded her strength. "Your compassion is your strength," he said.

#WATCH | While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of govt schemes in Gujarat during an event, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor & said, "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters" pic.twitter.com/YuuVpcXPiy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

PM Modi also said that politics of appeasement comes to an end with 100 per cent coverage of government schemes.

"Hundred per cent saturation of government schemes ends discrimination and need for a recommendation to get the benefits. It also puts an end to the appeasement politics," Modi said.

"Due to lack of information about government schemes, they either remain on paper or people not entitled for such schemes take benefit," he added.

The district administration of Bharuch carried out the 'Utkarsh Initiative' drive from January 1 to March 31 this year, aiming to ensure complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens.

A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes viz. Ganga Swaroopa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Indira Gandhi Vrudh Sahay Yojana, Niradhar Vrudh Aarthik Sahay Yojana and Rashtriy Kutumb Sahay Yojana.

During the drive, taluka-wise Whatsapp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving the benefits of the scheme.

Utkarsh camps were organized in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district, wherein applicants who provided necessary documents were given on-the-spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta