PM Modi Flags Off New Vande Bharat Express; Check Routes, Ticket Prices And Other Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express on Friday (ANI Photo)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, flagged off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar on Friday. The high-speed train will run six days a week between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar stations. This is the third train in the country the other two being run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Route, Time Table:

The Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week except for Sundays. The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 6.10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 pm.

It will depart from Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm. The train with 16 coaches has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers and will halt at three stations Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad stations in both directions, the official release said.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Features:

The train comprises AC chair car and executive chair car compartments and will offer facilities such as sliding doors, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, reclining facility and comfortable seat.

With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, the travel will become more comfortable. Executive coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats

Vande Bharat 2.0 will be more advanced and will be equipped with improved features such as reaching the speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed up to 180 kilometres per hour.

The new version of the Vande Bharat Express has a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system which is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Fare:

The fare for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car will be Rs 2,505 while that for chair car will be Rs 1,385, the release said.