Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Ropax ferry services between Ghogha (Bhavnagar) and Hazira (near Surat) in Gujara

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Ropax ferry services between Ghogha (Bhavnagar) and Hazira (near Surat) in Gujarat, through video conferencing. The service has been launched to bridge the Gulf of Khambhat by providing a sea route to large number of passengers travelling to and fro between Bhavnagar. Speaking at the occasion, the prime minister said with the launch of the ropax service, the dream of people of both the regions of Saurashtra and South Gujarat has been fulfilled. The prime minister stressed that better connectivity will lead to better trade opportunities in the region.

"Now the products of livestock and farmers will be able to reach the market in a faster, more secure way. Similarly, transportation will become very cheap and easy for the business people in Surat, he said during the virtual inauguration event.

Here's how the ropax service will boost trade in the region

The road distance between Hazira and Ghogha is 370 kilometre. The Ro-Pax ferry service will reduce the distance between the two places from 370 km to just 90 km.

The Ro-Pax ferry service will make three round trips every day on the Hazira-Ghogha route.

The ferry service aims to transport about five lakh passengers, 80,000 passenger vehicles, 50,000 two-wheelers and 30,000 trucks annually. ..

Speaking with The Hindu Business Line, the Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, said that this service will cater to around 20 lakh people in Saurashtra and give them an easy route to reach the city of Surat.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha