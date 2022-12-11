PM Modi Flags Off 6th Vande Bharat Express From Nagpur To Bilaspur: Tracking The 'New Age' Indian Railways

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express of India between Bilaspur and Nagpur. Accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, PM Modi flagged off the train from Nagpur.



Vande Bharat train was introduced with a motive to provide the passengers a completely new travel experience in the Indian railways with speed and safety as its perk.



Vande Bharat: The New-Age Train



Vande Bharat is considered the "new-age train" as it has raised the standard of the Indian railways in every aspect. The superior features and the world-class facilities have made it comparable to a travelling experience in an aircraft.



Besides the reclining seats and executive coaches having the feature of 180-degree rotating seats, the Vande Bharat train also has Divyang friendly washrooms and a seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters. This feature makes it different from other trains.



Safety and other features



The Vande Bharat train comes with bogies and suspended traction motors for the 180 kmph operational speed, along with special safety features and Kavach technology, which is an indigenously developed train collision avoidance system.



It has four platform side cameras outside the coach, besides the rearview cameras.



The train is equipped to handle emergency situations; during such situations, the loco pilot and guard can communicate with each other as well as passengers, and the system comes with recording facilities.



The newly launched Vande Bharat 2.0 comes with advanced features and is lighter, weighing 392 tonnes as compared to the earlier one, which weighed 430 tons. It also has finer heat ventilation and air-conditioning control through a higher-efficiency compressor with ultraviolet (UV) light for germ-free air supply inside the coach.



Vande Bharat routes



A total of five Vande Bharat trains are running presently on different routes.



- Bengaluru-Chennai,

- New Delhi-Varanasi

- Mumbai-Gandhinagar

- New Delhi-Mata Vaishno Devi

- New Delhi-Andaura



The future of Vande Bharat



The ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains. Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman announced in the 2022–23 finance budget that 400 new Vande Bharat trains with better facilities and technologically advanced systems will be developed in the next three years.