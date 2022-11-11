PM Modi Flags Off 5th Vande Bharat Express From Bengaluru; Tracking The Journey Of Indian Railways’ Jewel

The new trains have comparatively lighter coaches that will make travelling comfortable even at high speeds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's fifth and South India's first Vande Bharat (VB) Express train from KSR Bengaluru City railway station to Chennai central. He is on a visit to four southern states: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The other four Vande Bharat trains run between Delhi and Varanasi, Mumbai and Gandhinagar, New Delhi and Mata Vaishno Devi, and New Delhi and Andora.

Vande Bharat: The Latest Jewel of Indian Railways

Vande Bharat is considered the latest jewel of the Indian railways because of its superior features and world-class amenities that make it comparable to the travelling experience in an aircraft.

The train comes with bogies and suspended traction motors for the 160 kmph operational speed, along with strong safety features, including Kavach technology, which is an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System.

The train has reclining seats in all classes, and Executive Coaches have the feature of 180-degree rotating seats with 32-inch screens providing information and infotainment.

A very important and distinguishing feature of the train is that it has Divyang-friendly washrooms and a seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters.

Safety Features of the Vande Bharat Express

The train has four platform side cameras outside the coach, including the rearview cameras.

According to the news agency ANI, the train is equipped with an advanced regenerative braking system. In any emergency situation, the loco pilot and guard can communicate with each other as well as passengers. Other features that improve the standard and comfort of travel include automatic fire sensors, on-demand content with wifi access, and GPS systems, among others.

Future of Vande Bharat Trains

Vande Bharat is a new-age train that has raise the bar of Indian railways in all aspects.

By August 2023, ICF has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharta trains. The train comes with an advanced photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit to ensure air purification.

This system is built and placed on both ends of the RMPU, as advised by the Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, to filter and clean the air free from contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms coming through fresh air and return air.

The new trains have comparatively lighter coaches that will make travelling comfortable even at high speeds.

With new trains coming in, Vande Bharat is equipped with better technology, more features, and added comfort. Currently, India has a total of five Vande Bharat trains.