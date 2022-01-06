New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed his concerns over the "massive security breach" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur visit in poll-bound Punjab and met him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

"President Ram Nath Kovind met PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also spoke to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about the "security lapse" during his Punjab visit.

Vice President "expressed his deep concern at the security breach and hoped that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to established security protocol and ensure such a situation doesn’t recur in future," tweeted Naidu's office.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore. However, his visit was cancelled due to a "major security breach".

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said that PM Modi had landed at the Bathinda Airport on Wednesday morning and was supposed to be taken to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. However, that idea was dropped due to rain and poor visibility.

The Prime Minister, the Home Ministry said, proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. However, his convoy was forced to stop at a flyover after it was blocked by some protesters.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement read.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma