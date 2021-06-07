It was in October 2020 that PM Modi first announced that India had been providing free ration worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to about 80 crores poor people for over seven months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced to provide free food grains every month to over 80 crore citizens till Diwali as a part of the extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. "The government is with the poor during this pandemic. Over 80 crore of our population will get ration till November. Nobody should sleep hungry," PM Modi said while addressing the nation.

It was in October 2020 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced that India had been providing free ration worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to about 80 crores poor people for over seven months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, PM Modi also announced that the Centre will provide free vaccine doses for all citizens above the age of 18 after June 21. The state governments will not have to spend money on procuring them.

He assured the general public that the supply of vaccines will be increasing in the coming few days. “Work on producing an intranasal vaccine for Covid is also happening," PM Modi said.

"Today 7 companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines. Trial of three more vaccines is also going in the advanced stage," the PM further added.

An announcement related to a centralized COVID-19 vaccine policy was also made by the Prime Minister. He said “twenty-five percent of the vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks,”

Meanwhile, private hospitals can continue to procure 25 percent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose.

Here’s how you can apply for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana:

1. Go to the official website https://pmuy.gov.in

2. From the home page choose the scheme and download its form.

3. Fill the form for Ujjawala Yojana and click the submit button.

4. You would require Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Bank Passbook, and Voter ID Card for verification.

5. People below the poverty line are eligible for this Yojana

Posted By: Sugandha Jha