PM Modi Extends India's Support To Sri Lanka In Letter To Newly Elected Prez Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated newly elected Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe for his election and assured full support to the people of Sri Lanka.

"I extend my congratulations to you on your election as the 8th President of Sri Lanka. You have assumed the high office at a critical time for Sri Lanka. I hope your tenure will nurture economic stabilization as well as fulfil the aspirations of all citizens of Sri Lanka," he wrote in a letter to Wickremesinghe.

In the congratulatory letter, PM reiterated that India will continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of Sri Lanka for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, institutions and constitutional framework.

"Conveyed (PM Modi) that he looked forward to working closely with H.E @RW_UNP for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between #India and #SriLanka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as Sri Lanka's eighth president after he was elected by lawmakers to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country and resigned in the face of public revolt against his government for mismanaging the economy.

On July 22, Wickremesinghe appointed veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena as the prime minister. Wickremesinghe has a mandate to serve out the rest of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in November 2024.

Meanwhile, in Colombo, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on newly-appointed Prime Minister Gunawardena and conveyed greetings from the leadership, Government and people of India.

"High Commissioner thanked the PM for his guidance in various capacities to strengthen the long-standing and close India-Sri Lankan relations in all areas of engagement. High Commissioner also thanked him for his whole-hearted appreciation for India's unprecedented support to the people of Sri Lanka,” the Indian mission tweeted.