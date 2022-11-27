PM Modi Expresses Grief On Demise Of School Teacher, Shares Emotional Note On Twitter

PM Modi on Sunday shared a video along with his teacher mourning his demise. However, this is not the first time when the internet has witnessed Modi's relationship with his school teacher. He always keep talking and mentioning them during rallies and other occasions.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 27 Nov 2022 06:20 PM IST
Minute Read
PM Modi Expresses Grief On Demise Of School Teacher, Shares Emotional Note On Twitter

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of his school teacher Rasbihari Maniyar.

He also shared a picture and a video of his teacher and wrote about the significant role he played in Modi's life.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of my school teacher Rasbihari Maniyar."

"He is an invaluable contribution in my formation. I have been associated with him till this stage of life and as a student, I have the satisfaction of having his guidance throughout my life."

The small video clip shows PM Modi hounouring his teacher by wearing a garland. He also touches his feet in order to take the blessings of his teacher. Looking at the video, one can easily guess that the duo shared a beautiful relationship.

This is not the first time when PM Modi is seen honouring his teacher. In 2005, when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had organised a felicitation program for his School teachers in Ahmedabad. Reportedly, a total of 27 teachers were invited to the event and then CM Modi met each of them individually.

He also often talks about his teachers during the election rallies and never misses a chance to meet his teachers.

