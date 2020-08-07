At least 14 people were killed and over 50 more are feared trapped following a massive landslide in the high range of Kerala's Idukki district.

News | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the landslide in Rajamalai area of Kerala’s Idukki district.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected, tweeted PM Modi.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

At least 14 people were killed and over 50 more are feared trapped following a massive landslide in the high range of Kerala's Idukki district, news agency PTI tweeted.

Meanwhile, the PMO had announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

“Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide,” PMO India tweeted.

So far, ten people have been rescued and rushed to Tata General Hospital while over 50 others were suspected to be trapped under the soil

Teams of police, NDRF, SDRF and fire services rushed the spot to conduct rescue operations. The Kerala government has also asked the Indian Air Force to help in the rescue mission. However, bad weather hampered rescue efforts.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja