PM Modi attacked the opposition for misleading the farmers over the issue and requested all political parties to stop exploiting the cultivators for their own political benefits.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing stalemate over the new farm laws enacted by the Centre earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh in Kisan Kalyan event in Raisen. During his address, PM Modi attacked the opposition for misleading the farmers over the issue and requested all political parties to stop exploiting the cultivators for their own political benefits.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi while addressing farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also exposed the opposition parties and said that these new reforms were a part of the manifestos of several previous governments and now games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies.

"Swaminathan Commission report is the biggest proof of how ruthless these people can be. These people sat on Swaminathan Commission report recommendations for 8 long years...They ensured that their govt doesn't have to spend much on farmers, so they kept the report under wraps", PM said.

Here are the Key Takeaways from PM Modi's address at the Kisan Kalyan event:

"Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-30 years, central govt & state govt had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists & progressive farmers have been demanding reforms".

"Those who've started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the govt or become part of govt, what they did back then, the country needs to remember".

"If we'd to remove MSP, why would we implement Swaminathan Commission report? Our govt is serious about the MSP, that's why we declare it before sowing season every year. This makes it easy for farmers to make calculations".

"The numbers I will provide you with, will clear everything up regarding the MSP," said PM Modi at the Kisan Kalyan event. Watch:

Posted By: Talib Khan