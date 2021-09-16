In his bilateral meetings with Biden and Morrison, PM Modi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis in Afghanistan and China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will the high-level Quad meet on next Friday, is expected to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on September 23 ahead of the summit. In his bilateral meetings with Biden and Morrison, PM Modi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis in Afghanistan and China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The three countries, especially India and Australia, have expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan since the US-led NATO alliance withdrew their troops from the war-torn country. Last week, foreign and defence ministers of India and Australia also held 2+2 ministerial talks and stressed that Afghan soil must not be used for terror activities against any other country.

The four ministers -- Rajnath Singh, Dr S Jaishankar, Peter Dutton and Marise Payne -- also discussed ways to boost trade in the Indo-Pacific and steps that need to be taken to counter China's growing influence in the region.

What to expect from the Quad summit?

All leaders of the Quad alliance are expected to hold talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation in political, economic, security and defence related matters. The situation in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and China's growing influence in Indo-Pacifice are expected to be on top agenda.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Joseph R Biden of USA, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, USA, on September 24," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the White House, in a separate statement, said that hosting Quad leaders "demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century".

"The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this summit, which will be in-person," it said.

