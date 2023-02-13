'This Is Really Happening': Aiyyo Shraddha When PM Modi Exclaimed 'Aiyyo' On Meeting Comedian

EXPRESSING her happiness, comedian Shraddha on Monday shared a couple of pictures from her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans to a glimpse of her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | On meeting PM on Feb 12, Instagram influencer Shraddha Jain says, "We shook hands as I entered the room & he said, "Aiyyo" - prefix to my social media handle...He told us how proud he was about the way South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country." pic.twitter.com/TdZjNkfYTS — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the fans dropped in their comments, as one of the users wrote, "Aiyoooooo."

Actor Gayatri Bhargavi wrote, "Hearty congratulations! u have earned it." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "You are original, genuine soul, pure-hearted...You make us laugh from heart...Don't loose ur original self... Be as u r forever...lots of love."

Aiyyo Shraddha is a well-known Indian actress, radio jacky, comedian, and television host who has largely worked in the Kannada cinema industry. She publishes videos in five languages, including Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and English.

She began her career in the IT field. She quit her job in 2008 and became a radio jockey at Fever 104 FM. She has been a radio host for more than nine years. Along with Akul Balaji, she co-hosted the Kannada dance reality series "Dancing Star." She made her acting debut in the 2017 season of the web series "Pushpavalli" on Amazon Prime.

This came when PM Modi is in Bengaluru as he inaugurated Aero India 2023 and India Pavillion. Earlier today the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka.