New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Displaying his commitment to 'Swachh Bharat' or 'Clean India Mission', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday picked up litter from the road while he was inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in New Delhi.

While inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel, PM Modi, in a widely shared video, picked up an empty plastic water bottle and a few other items that had been thrown away on the road and ensured cleanliness at the newly built tunnel. He was seeing the paintings made on the inner wall of the tunnel.

Tweeting a video of this, Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP co-in charge said, "Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example."

Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example… pic.twitter.com/QFJ3QLIoLj — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 19, 2022

Earlier, while inaugurating the corridor, PM Modi said that modern development work being undertaken by the Centre is changing the face of Delhi and modernising the national capital. He cited a number of initiatives, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, more than doubling of metro tracks in Delhi-NCR and the Delhi-Meerut highway, among other things, like steps taken by his government to solve the region's problems.

"In the last eight years, we have taken unprecedented steps to solve the problems of Delhi-NCR. Metro service in Delhi-NCR has expanded from 193 kms to 400 kms in the last eight years," he said.

Not much 'Pragati' of Pragati Maidan which was formed decades ago to showcase Indian tradition...It was left off...There was a development plan on paper. (Then govt) made announcements in fashion to make it to newspaper headlines & then got busy: PM Modi on launch of ITPO tunnel pic.twitter.com/hfMgPgxRTo — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

PM Modi further congratulated the people of Delhi-NCR for receiving a beautiful gift of modern infrastructure from the Union government. He noted that the Government of India was working relentlessly to have state-of-the-art facilities, and exhibition halls for world-class events in the national capital.

The Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the central government. It is aimed to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan.

Further, it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure. Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses - four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

