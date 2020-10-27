The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana was launched in June this year to help street vendors tide over the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Monday distribute loans to three lakh street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme and speak to the beneficiaries of the scheme through video conferencing. The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana was launched in June this year to help street vendors tide over the coronavirus pandemic. Under the scheme, the government will provide working capital of up to Rs 10,000 at subsidised rates to poor people selling goods on roads and tracks.

"Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads. It will be an opportunity to know how Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana gave new strength to them," PM Modi said on Twitter on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, more than 24 lakh applications have been received under the PM SWANidhi scheme so far. Of them, the highest applications (557,000 applications) are from street vendors in Uttar Pradesh.

As per PM Modi's official website narendramodi.in, as many as 3.27 lakh applications from UP have been approved. Of the nation-wide total applications, 12 lakh have been approved and loans have also been disbursed to these applicants.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also likely to attend the prime minister's interaction with street vendors form the north Indian state.

