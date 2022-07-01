PM Modi Dials Russia's Putin, Reiterates India's Stand On Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he spoke about India's long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders also reviewed the execution of the decisions taken while Putin's visit to India in December 2021, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. Global issues the state of international energy and food markets were also discussed during the conversation.

Modi and Putin also exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers, and pharma products could be encouraged further.

"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO said.

Ever since the war between Ukraine and Russia broke out, PM Modi has been appealing for peace to both countries. Earlier, Modi had also spoken to Putin and recommended a direct conversation between the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia.

Modi has also spoken with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and expressed agony about the damage caused to lives and properties due to the ongoing crisis.

The conversation also comes after the G7 nations criticized Putin on Russia's war against Ukraine. Modi reiterated that there must be an immediate end to the hostilities and a resolution should be reached by choosing the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit back at the unfair criticism of Indian oil purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war. Jaishankar, defending the country's imports from Russia said that is crucial to understand how the developing countries are affected by the Ukraine conflict. He also asked why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

In a response to a question on whether India's oil import from Russia is not funding the ongoing Ukraine war, Jaishankar said, "Look I don't want to sound argumentative. If India funding Russia oil is funding the war... Tell me then buying Russian gas is not funding the war? It's only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and not Russia's gas coming to Europe not funding? Let's be a little even-handed."