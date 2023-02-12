PM Modi To Inaugurate Part Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Rajasthan BJP Says 2 Lakh May Attend Dausa Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at 11 am on Sunday. Ahead of the prime miniter's visit to Dausa in Rajasthan, the state unit of BJP has made arrangements for a grand event.

Following the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 18,100 crore.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia inspected the event site and reviewed the preparations on Saturday. Addressing the media ahead of the mega event in Dausa, he said around two lakh people are expected to reach the city for Prime Minister Modi's address. Invitation for the programme has been sent to people from every village and district, he said.

Claiming that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would be the biggest highway in the world, Poonia said it has been built with special technology and people from all over the world are coming to see it."Even Japan has inspected the express highway to know about this technology. This express highway is very important for Rajasthan and the Prime Minister has given a big gift to the people of Rajasthan," he added.

BJP leader Arun Singh said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will improve infrastructure and generate employment.

All About Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Built at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore, the 246 km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours. It will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, the government has said.

Being touted as India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km, it will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hours to 12 hours.

It will pass through six states, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The expressway will have a catalytic impact on the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way to the economic transformation of the country.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at the cost of more than Rs 5,940 crore.

This includes a 67 km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at the cost of more than Rs 2,000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo, to be developed at the cost of about Rs 3,775 crore and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section, being developed at the cost of about Rs 150 crore.

(With ANI inputs)