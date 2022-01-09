New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a key meeting on Sunday at 4.30 pm to review the COVID-19 situation in India, reported news agency ANI quoting government sources. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, PM Modi has held several crucial meetings to review the situation in the country.

The meeting comes at a time when India has been witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant of the infection that was detected in South Africa in November last year.

More details awiated

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma