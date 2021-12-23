New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a key meeting with top officials of the Union Health Ministry on Thursday as Omicron, detected in South Africa last month, continues to spread its tentacles across the country. Official sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that the Prime Minister will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

So far, India has recorded nearly 250 Omicron cases across 15 states and union territories (UTs) with Maharashtra being the top contributor. Out of these, 104 patients have recovered or migrated, as per the data available at the official website of the Union Health Ministry.

Several states and UTs, including Delhi, have also reimposed restrictions and announced fresh guidelines ahead of Christmas and new year. This comes after the Centre, in its letter to all states and UTs, said that Omicron is nearly three times more transmissible than Delta, asking them to "activate" war rooms.

The Centre also asked the states and UTs to keep analysing even small trends and surges and advised them to pace up the vaccination drive.

The states and UTs have also been advised implementing strategic interventions for containment like imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals besides increasing testing and surveillance.

"Under National COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, COVID-19 vaccine is available free of cost for all citizens aged 18 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status at all Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs)," the Health Ministry letter read.

"There is provision to facilitate vaccination of persons without prescribed identity cards such as migrants, seers, nomads, refugees, destitute, homeless people, beggars etc. through special sessions where 100 per cent vaccination is done through on-site registration by the vaccinator under a prescribed procedure."

