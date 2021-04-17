India Coronavirus News: PM Modi has held several meeting with all chief ministers and representatives of states and UTs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meet at 8 pm on Saturday to review the coronavirus crisis and the vaccination situation in India. The meeting will be attended by top ministers and officials of the central government.

The Prime Minister has held several meeting with all chief ministers and representatives of states and union territories (UTs) since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The meeting comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases across the country with several states and UTs reporting shortage of vaccines and essentials like oxygen supply.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma