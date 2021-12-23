New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in Omicron cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a COVID review meeting with top officials to asses the pandemic situation in the country. The meet will focus on containing the possible surge of Omicron cases ahead of the festive season, as gatherings in public spaces and markets gain momentum.

PM Modi's COVID review came as Omicron cases in India reached 236 on Thursday across 16 states, more than double from last week, the federal health ministry said. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases. Of the 236 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus so far.

While more than half of India's adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions are still at risk. Doctors warn that if an Omicron-fuelled third wave of infections hits the country, medical facilities could be over-run very quickly. The Centre faced scathing criticism during the second wave of COVID-19 when India's health system was overwhelmed and tens of thousands of people were killed. Residents in the capital New Delhi scrambled for beds as oxygen supplies ran out and ambulances fell short and morgues ran out of space.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry, earlier this week, alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level.

In line with Health Ministries warnings, several states and UTs including Delhi and Karnataka have banned Christmas and New Year parties and gatherings in public to contain the spread.

The Karnataka government had on Tuesday said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination. No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2. It also barred churches from using roads or public places to accommodate people during mass or for other celebrations.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance. The DDMA directed the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan