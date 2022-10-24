PM Modi Congratulates Rishi Sunak, Talks About 'Implementing Roadmap 2030'

Reactions poured out for Rishi Sunak after he was announced as the next Prime Minister of UK.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the UK's next Prime Minister on Monday.

"I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2023," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Rishi Sunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK."

"I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding partnership of Pakistan and the United Kingdom," he added.

Sunak has received congratulatory messages from world leaders after being named as the next Prime Minister of the UK.The first to wish him were his fellow Tory MPs at the headquarters of the Conservative Party. They were seen exchanging hugs and handshakes.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Prime Minister, who stepped down as PM of the United Kingdom on October 20, congratulated Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and the UK's next Prime Minister.

"Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.You have my full support," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Penny Mordaunt also tweeted a long note, stating "Our Party is our membership" and ending it with "We all owe it to the country, to each other, and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done.

Theresa May, the former British prime minister, also committed to supporting Sunak. During her tenure as Prime Minister, May took it upon herself to guide the country through Brexit.

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has tweeted that "...there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism."