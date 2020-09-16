71- year old Suga was elected the Japanese Prime Minister on Wednesday following a vote of confidence by Parliament’s Lower House.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as Japan’s new premier and said he looks forward to jointly taking their "special strategic and global partnership" to new heights.

"Heartiest congratulations to Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights," PM Modi tweeted.

71- year old Suga was elected the Prime Minister on Wednesday following a vote of confidence by Parliament’s Lower House. He has succeeding outgoing leader Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving Premier who stepped down earlier this months due to health issues.

A close ally of Mr Abe, the new prime minister is expected to stick closely to policies championed by his predecessor during his record-breaking tenure. Suga will soon announce his cabinet line up, which is expected to include a large number of former Abe appointees.

Abe, whose support was critical in ensuring Suga’s victory in the party election this week, entered the prime minister’s office on the last day of his tenure and thanked the people of Japan, vowing to support the incoming government as a regular member of parliament. Abe added that the medicine he’s taking for his chronic illness is working that and he is recovering.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja