PM Modi Congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu After Being Sworn In As Israel PM

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for forming the government after the latter took oath as the Prime Minister of Israel.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership."

The 73-year-old Likud Party leader took the oath after Israel's parliament, or Knesset, passed a vote of confidence in his new government.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, out of the 120 members, 63 voted in favour of the new government.

The Israeli newspaper said Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister. The report added this will be his sixth government, and by allying far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties to his right-wing Likud, it will be his and the "country's most hardline to date."

The year witnessed Benjamin Netanyahu's stunning political comeback whose election victory was backed by an alliance with right-wing parties.

Israel saw the fifth parliamentary election in fewer than four years on November 1. Earlier in June 2021, Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc won 64 of the 120 seats in the parliament to defeat the center-left bloc which ousted Netanyahu.

Earlier this month, the Israel PM had said that he had succeeded in forming a new coalition government after intensive negotiations with his right-wing and religious partners.

According to the Israeli media, Netanyahu's new coalition is the most rightist government ever in Israel, which could put him on a collision course with many players in the international community, including the US.

However, despite of the victory, he faces many hurdles and pitfalls that ensue from working with his far-right and religious partners, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, the ultranationalist leader of the Jewish Power party, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the process of forming a new coalition government, Netanyahu already stirred up a political controversy with a string of contentious new laws and appointments, the report added.

He was also accused of undermining the country's democratic values as his far-right political allies plan to cancel his criminal trial over corruption charges by the outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid.

