Thimphu (Bhutan) | Jagran News Desk: Bhutan on Friday announced that it has decided to confer Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian award "Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo". In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Bhutan said that the country has decided to confer PM Modi with Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo to thank India for its unconditional support to it during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo," the Bhutanese PMO said in a statement on Facebook.

"His Majesty highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person."

Since the start of the pandemic, India has provided assistance to Bhutan in the form of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. Earlier this year, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering had congratulated PM Modi for achieving one billion COVID-19 vaccination doses. He also stated that Bhutan being a close neighbour to India, feel more secure.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, who was named the most admired leader in the world with an approval rating of 70 per cent last month, has recieved several international awards. On December 21, 2020, he was confered with 'Legion of Merit' by the United States of America (USA). Before that, he was awarded 'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' of Bahrain on August 24, 2019 and 'Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddin' of Maldives on June 8, 2019.

On April 12, 2019, PM Modi was confered with 'Order of St. Andrew' of Russia and 'Order of Zayed' of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 4, 2019. in February 2018, PM Modi was confered with 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine' of Palestine. In 2016, he had recieved 'State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan' of Afghanistan and 'Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud' of Saudi Arabia.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma