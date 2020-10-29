New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church that left at least three people dead.

"I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Three people including a woman were killed by a man armed with a knife in the French city of Nice on Thursday, an incident the city mayor described as an act of terror. Following the attack, France raised its national security alert level to urgent. Speaking to reporters, Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the suspect had "repeated endlessly 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest) when he was being treated at the scene", BBC reported. Meanwhile, the anti-terror prosecutors have launched a murder inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place amid a backlash by the Muslim countries, triggered by French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comment on October 2 that Islam is a religion in “crisis” globally. France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris by a man of Chechen origin.

Since Paty's killing, French officials - backed by many ordinary citizens - have re-asserted the right to display the cartoons, and the images have been widely displayed at marches in solidarity with the killed teacher.

