In PM Modi's 2-Day Gujarat Visit, A Surprise Meeting With BJP Core Committee Members



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. However, before ending his state visit, PM Modi held a surprise meeting with the core committee members of the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit.

The meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state party president CR Paatil, was held for nearly one-and-a-half hours at the BJP's state headquarters 'Shree Kamalam'.

Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state education minister Jitu Vaghani, former ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Ganpat Vasava, and sitting Lok Sabha members Bhartiben Shiyal and Ranjanben Bhatt also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the ruling party's preparedness for the Gujarat assembly elections slated to be held this year in December and gave suggestions for its victory. Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that the meeting at the BJP's state headquarters was not part of PM Modi's official itinerary and it was planned later.

Later, Vaghani briefed the media about the meeting. However, he did not reveal the details as to what exactly transpired at the meeting. "While the CM shared the pro-people work being done by his government, Paatil briefed the PM about various organisational aspects of the party," he said.

"Other members also shared anecdotes about how people are getting various benefits under the BJP rule. The PM expressed happiness on the work being done by both - the government and party in the state," PTI quoted the state education minister as saying.

The BJP is in power in Gujarat since 1998. PM Modi himself was a four-time chief minister of the state from 2002 to 2014.

In the previous elections in Gujarat in 2017, the saffron party bagged 99 seats in the 182-member House. However, despite its victory, the BJP removed Rupani from the CM's position and appointed Patel.

This year, the party would once again hope to retain power in the state, especially after the way it performed in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.