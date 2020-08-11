Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a virtual meeting with chief ministers of ten states today to review the coronavirus situation.

The interaction is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

The meeting is expected to be attended by chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal.

The prime minister's seventh such interaction with chief ministers comes amid the alarming spike in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with the infections rising to over 22 lakh and fatalities topping 45,000-mark.

COVID-19 cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot. The case fatality rate dropped below 2 per cent and was recorded at 1.99 per cent as on date. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

Unlock 3.0 - the third phase of the lockdown exit plan - kicked in from August 1, with further ease in restrictions, except containment zones. Night curfew restrictions were removed while gyms were allowed to open from August 5.

