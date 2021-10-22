New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed his profile picture on the micro-blogging website Twitter to mark India's landmark achievement of administering 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination. In his new display image, PM featured a vial of the COVID vaccine, with the message "congratulations India" message on it.

Earlier on Thursday, India became only the second nation in the world to administer more than 1 Billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Reacting to the milestone, the Prime Minister said India has scripted history. He also asserted that India now has a strong protective shield to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

He called the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians and visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where he interacted with healthcare and frontline workers besides those being administered the jabs.

It took 279 days for India to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India launched the countrywide vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting the first jabs.

The next phase started on February 2 with frontline workers getting inoculated.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta