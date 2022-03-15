New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with officials of a number of embassies and groups involved in the evacuation of Indian students stranded in the war-hit Ukraine. He also interacted with officials of Indian embassies based in Hungary and Romania.

In the meet, PM Modi praised the patriotic fervor, sense of community service, and team spirit displayed by all stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga and he recalled his personal interactions with leaders of Ukraine and its neighboring countries and expressed gratitude for their support.

"We also evacuated nationals of 18 other countries from Ukraine. We have sent over 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries," PM said.

“During the interaction, representatives of the Indian Community and private sector in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary narrated their experiences of being part of Operation Ganga, the challenges they faced, and expressed their sense of satisfaction and honour at having contributed to such a complex humanitarian operation,” the government said.

PM Modi also said that around 23,000 Indians have returned to the country from #Ukraine. Running this evacuation operation was challenging under such circumstances.

In the meet, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh were also present.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with embassy officials and community organisations involved in #Ukraine evacuation pic.twitter.com/rRSxw3iqP6 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

Notably, Scindia was sent to Romania, Rijiju to the Slovak Republic, Puri to Hungary and VK Singh to Poland as special envoys under Operation Ganga.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, in a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing situation in Ukraine, highlighted that the evacuation from Sumy in Ukraine was extremely complex and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal intervention with the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia materialised the ceasefire and consequently the evacuation of Indian students from the city.

In recent months, 'Operation Ganga' has been India's largest evacuation drive to bring back stranded Indians after operation 'Devi Shakti' was launched by the Narendra Modi government in Afghanistan last year.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh