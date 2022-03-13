New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired another high-level meeting to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and other top officials of the central government.

The Prime Minister has held several meetings since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine since February 24 to review the steps taken by the Centre under Operation Ganga to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn country.

PM Modi has also held several telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling for an immediate end to all hostilities and return to the table to resolve all differences. He has also urged the two leaders to help in providing a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

India, till now, has remained neutral and has not stood with any particular side. Explaining the reasons behind it, PM Modi on Thursday had said that India has connections with both Russia and Ukraine and thus it is regularly appealing to both the countries to end hostilities and return to the table for talks.

"India has a connection with countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education-wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries," he had said while addressing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

"The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on side of peace and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations," PM Modi noted.

