New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India reporting its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since mid-September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meet to review the situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Paul, reported news agency ANI quoted sources.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma