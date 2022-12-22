PM Modi Chairs COVID Review Meet Amid Concerns Over Global Rise In Infections | 10 Points

PM Modi during a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in India in view of a surge in COVID cases in China and other countries (Image Credits: ANI)

AMID the rising worldwide cases of COVID, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a virtual meeting to review the situation of the virus and its related aspects in the county.

The meeting which was held a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the coronavirus situation in a meeting with high-level officials, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer.

Here's How India Plans To Keep an Eye On the Increasing Cases:

1. India is keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday amid the rapid rise in cases in the country. "We are keeping an eye on the Covid situation in China. We have always helped other countries as the pharmacy of the world," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a weekly press briefing.

2. Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday informed that the government has initiated random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at International airports in the country amid the recent surge of Coronavirus infection in various countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

3. In a press release, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday alerted people and assured that the country will be able to deal with any eventualities with the "robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated manpower, pro-active leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines".

4. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the situation is being monitored in the state. "As far as Covid is concerned we are looking into the situation and are keeping a close watch. We are monitoring the situation in the state as well. The committee is reviewing the situation."

5. According to the Chief Medical Officer, Shimla, free COVID-19 precautionary doses will be given to those above 18 years at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital and Indira Gandhi Medical College between 10AM and 4PM from 23rd December to 28th December.

6. COVID tests are being conducted in Agra, Uttar Pradesh among tourists visiting the Taj Mahal.

7. "A general alert has been issued in the state regarding the COVID-19 situation. There is no cause for concern at present. We urge the public to remain cautious. We have achieved 100 per cent vaccination in the state," said Kerala Health minister Veena George.

8. Earlier, on Wednesday, Mandaviya appealed to people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the virus. Asserting that COVID-19 is not over yet, he asked the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance.

9. During the last six months, India has reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

10. This comes after countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States has been witnessing an alarming surge in Covid cases. Reportedly, the sussen rise in the cases is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states.

(With inputs from ANI)